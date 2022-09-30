Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 318,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,427,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

