Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Evercore ISI

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $50.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

