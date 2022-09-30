Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.06)-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.54.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

