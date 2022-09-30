MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Down 10.1% This Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $326.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00004193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,091.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00273299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00139910 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00746484 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.21 or 0.00603392 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,866,925 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

