Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.38

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.38 and last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 337130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MTX. CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.