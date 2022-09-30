Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Trading 34.9% Higher

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) traded up 34.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 7,668,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 8,020,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MF. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Missfresh by 978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Genesis Fortune Ltd purchased a new stake in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

