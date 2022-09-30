Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Mitie Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITFF remained flat at $0.85 during midday trading on Friday. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75.
About Mitie Group
