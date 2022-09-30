Mitsubishi Materials (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Materials (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Mitsubishi Materials from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Mitsubishi Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MIMTF opened at 14.50 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 52-week low of 14.28 and a 52-week high of 15.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 14.58.

Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in, metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; and recycling, and green parts and materials.

