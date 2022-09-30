Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 10,537 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 925.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.83. The company had a trading volume of 150,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,343,278. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $245.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

