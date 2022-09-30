Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Shares of CAT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.59. 33,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.22. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $87.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

