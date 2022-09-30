Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 1,260 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,736. The firm has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.05 and a 200-day moving average of $298.07. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

