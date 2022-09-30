Mizuho Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $110.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.39.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

Splunk stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. Splunk has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.