Moller Financial Services Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1,096.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.00. 96,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,378. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

