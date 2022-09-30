Moller Financial Services Raises Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 63,145 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 152.3% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 82,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $4,664,000. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FNDF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

