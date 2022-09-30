Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Momentus Stock Performance
MNTSW opened at $0.17 on Friday. Momentus has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22.
Institutional Trading of Momentus
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Momentus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 759,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentus in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Momentus by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 61,287 shares during the last quarter.
