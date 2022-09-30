Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 442,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,330,000 after acquiring an additional 335,422 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

