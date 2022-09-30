Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Acquires 279,193 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 2,317.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,243 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Bancolombia comprises approximately 6.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned about 0.12% of Bancolombia worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Bancolombia Trading Down 1.3 %

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

NYSE:CIB traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $24.47. 13,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

