Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Acquires 31,582 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,582 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises 1.4% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2,522.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,419,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,100 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,652,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 259,894 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 226.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,613,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,366,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

ILF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 24,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,909. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $31.24.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

