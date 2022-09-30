Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.19 million and $19,928.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001387 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018538 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

