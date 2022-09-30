Monument Capital Management Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,835,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after acquiring an additional 801,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after purchasing an additional 328,309 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.71.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $100.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

