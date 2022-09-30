Monument Capital Management Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Monument Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:O opened at $57.95 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.78.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.19%.

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.