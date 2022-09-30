Monument Capital Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 924.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Brunswick Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.