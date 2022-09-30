Monument Capital Management Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $234.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

