Monument Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 0.8% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $71.24 and a one year high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

