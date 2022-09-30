Monument Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $96.08 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

