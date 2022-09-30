Monument Capital Management Sells 1,545 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 773,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,626 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after acquiring an additional 543,433 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10,867.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 459,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 39.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 237,346 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

