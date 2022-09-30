Monument Capital Management Sells 1,756 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.91 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

