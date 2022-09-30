MoonStarter (MNST) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $154,411.00

MoonStarter (MNST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. One MoonStarter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MoonStarter has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. MoonStarter has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $154,411.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoonStarter Coin Profile

MoonStarter launched on June 6th, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. MoonStarter’s official website is moonstarter.net. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoonStarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOONSTARTER Mission is to be the single-stop multi-chain launchpad for selected projects without distinction of the blockchain used. While the current project landscape is scattered and dependent on the blockchain used, MOONSTARTER will offer the possibility to launch on one or multiple selected blockchains.”

