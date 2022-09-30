Morgan Stanley Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target to GBX 63

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.76) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LYG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LYG stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $11,947,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,365,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,532,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930,905 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,448 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.