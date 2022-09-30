Morgan Stanley Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $162.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.17.

RSG stock opened at $137.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.08. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,553.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 29,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 29,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

