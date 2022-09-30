Morgan Stanley Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $110.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.01.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 430,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

