Morgan Stanley Trims Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Target Price to $60.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.57.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,073,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,270,000 after acquiring an additional 991,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,761,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,916,000 after acquiring an additional 284,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,375,000 after acquiring an additional 518,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,383 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.