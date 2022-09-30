MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.18. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 66 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.
MorphoSys Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.
Institutional Trading of MorphoSys
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
