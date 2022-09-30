Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NEE stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.48. 42,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,296,657. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $156.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average is $80.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

