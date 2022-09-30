Multiverse (AI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.29 Million

Multiverse (AI) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Multiverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiverse has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. Multiverse has a market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $284,575.00 worth of Multiverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Multiverse

Multiverse’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Multiverse’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. Multiverse’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Multiverse is multiverse.ai. The Reddit community for Multiverse is https://reddit.com/r/Multiverselabs.

Buying and Selling Multiverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Multiverse™ decentralized A.I. ecosystem is designed to enable the community to easily fund, train, and deploy machine-learning applications (planets) with their own custom tokens and decentralized economic systems.”

