Nahmii One Day Volume Reaches $34,590.00 (NII)

Nahmii (NII) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Nahmii coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nahmii has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Nahmii has a total market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $34,590.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nahmii Coin Profile

Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork. The official website for Nahmii is www.nahmii.io.

Buying and Selling Nahmii

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nahmii should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nahmii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

