Nahmii Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,590.00 (NII)

Nahmii (NII) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. Nahmii has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $34,590.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nahmii has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nahmii coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010964 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00145695 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.50 or 0.01814823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

About Nahmii

Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork. Nahmii’s official website is www.nahmii.io.

Buying and Selling Nahmii

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nahmii should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nahmii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

