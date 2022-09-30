Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Performance

NTP stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

