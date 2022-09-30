Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nanobiotix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Nanobiotix stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.54. 970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863. Nanobiotix has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

