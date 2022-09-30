Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Update

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Nanobiotix Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Nanobiotix stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.54. 970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863. Nanobiotix has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
