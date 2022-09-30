National Bankshares Lowers WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$181.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$185.33.

WSP opened at C$151.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The company has a market cap of C$18.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.65 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$156.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$151.86.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.7499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

