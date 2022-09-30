National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NCMI. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on National CineMedia from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NCMI stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.77. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.26%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,551,653 shares of company stock worth $4,123,828 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 638,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 481,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

