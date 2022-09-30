Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Update

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 35,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Natural Gas Services Group Price Performance

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 648,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Recommended Stories

