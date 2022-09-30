Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $71,694.00

Natus Vincere Fan Token (NAVI) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. Natus Vincere Fan Token has a market capitalization of $547,648.27 and approximately $71,694.00 worth of Natus Vincere Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Natus Vincere Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002822 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Natus Vincere Fan Token has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,387.44 or 1.00021810 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006991 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004794 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00067039 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003478 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010318 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005526 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064491 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00082599 BTC.
About Natus Vincere Fan Token
Natus Vincere Fan Token is a coin. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,066 coins. Natus Vincere Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Natus Vincere Fan Token
