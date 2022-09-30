NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.23) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 351.43 ($4.25).

NWG stock traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 226.30 ($2.73). The company had a trading volume of 28,780,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,059,949. The stock has a market cap of £21.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.38. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 276.09 ($3.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 230.62.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

