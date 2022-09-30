NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $22.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,143.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,315 over the last 90 days. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

NerdWallet Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NerdWallet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in NerdWallet by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 224,056 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in NerdWallet by 24.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 216,835 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NerdWallet by 24.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 126,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth $5,622,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NRDS stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

