Nerve Finance (NRV) Tops One Day Volume of $634,417.00

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Nerve Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $779,503.00 and approximately $634,417.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nerve Finance Profile

Nerve Finance’s launch date was March 3rd, 2021. Nerve Finance’s total supply is 128,452,781 coins. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nerve Finance is nerve.fi.

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve is an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) designed for low-slippage trading of stablecoins and other pegged assets. Nerve launched its signature 3Pool with a basket of dollar-pegged stablecoins consisting of BUSD, USDT and USDC. The protocol has since established an fUSDT metapool and pegged BTC and ETH pools in service of its cross-chain Nerve Bridge, as well as an rUSD metapool in collaboration with Ramp DeFi and a UST metapool in collaboration with Terra. More pools are constantly in development, and projects are welcome to apply to develop a metapool with Nerve through the BUIDL program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

