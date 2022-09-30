New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,120,000 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the August 31st total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

New Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

NGD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 3,039,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.51.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

