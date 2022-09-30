New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.