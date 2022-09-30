New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.77 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day moving average is $172.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

