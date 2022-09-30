New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.26 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 58,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,902,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,961,000 after purchasing an additional 165,500 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,559,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.